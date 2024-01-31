Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haemonetics
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Crane can fly to new highs in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.