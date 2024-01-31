Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $62,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,762,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.