Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,375 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Match Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 68,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.34.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

