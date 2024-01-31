Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 788 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,207,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,548,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

