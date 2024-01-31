Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 13.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

