Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shopify by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after buying an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Shopify Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

