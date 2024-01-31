HC Wainwright Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $47.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

BBIO stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 over the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $37,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

