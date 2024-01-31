HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.32.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $301.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

