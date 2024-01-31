HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $286.73, but opened at $300.00. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $299.56, with a volume of 322,884 shares trading hands.

The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day moving average is $261.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

