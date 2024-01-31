Head-To-Head Analysis: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top KingWin and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Top KingWin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.12 million 7.00 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A HealthEquity $861.75 million 7.69 -$26.14 million $0.34 227.09

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HealthEquity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity 3.00% 5.89% 3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Top KingWin and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Top KingWin and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 0 8 0 3.00

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $83.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Top KingWin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.