Head to Head Contrast: Veralto (VLTO) vs. The Competition

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Veralto to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Veralto pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 10.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Veralto and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 5 4 0 2.44 Veralto Competitors 45 403 742 19 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

Veralto currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Veralto’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veralto has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Veralto and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.87 billion $845.00 million N/A Veralto Competitors $954.81 million $129.40 million 11.67

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A Veralto Competitors 1.90% -38.47% 2.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veralto rivals beat Veralto on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

