Head to Head Contrast: Veralto (VLTO) vs. The Competition

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Veralto to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
Dividends
Veralto pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 10.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Veralto and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Veralto
|0
|5
|4
|0
|2.44
|Veralto Competitors
|45
|403
|742
|19
|2.61
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Veralto and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Veralto
|$4.87 billion
|$845.00 million
|N/A
|Veralto Competitors
|$954.81 million
|$129.40 million
|11.67
Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Veralto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Veralto
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Veralto Competitors
|1.90%
|-38.47%
|2.32%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
68.9% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Veralto rivals beat Veralto on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Veralto Company Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.
