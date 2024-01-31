Head to Head Survey: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) vs. BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -44.53% N/A -34.03% Veeva Systems 24.68% 10.91% 8.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BigBear.ai and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50 Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64

BigBear.ai presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $217.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigBear.ai and Veeva Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.73 -$121.67 million ($0.51) -3.35 Veeva Systems $2.16 billion 15.76 $487.71 million $3.48 60.60

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.