Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,946 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.25% of Healthpeak Properties worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

View Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.