HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

HSTM stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.72 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.