Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.