Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after acquiring an additional 442,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

