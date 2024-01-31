Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $69.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $66.01 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

