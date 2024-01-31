Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,744.02

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,744.02 ($22.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($23.90). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($23.52), with a volume of 53,390 shares changing hands.

HILS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.43) to GBX 2,100 ($26.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,910 ($24.28) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.92).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,312.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

