Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $343.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $45,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

