Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its Q4 guidance at $0.50-0.75 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.9 %

HMN opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -412.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

