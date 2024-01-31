Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HLI stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $123.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

