Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $127.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $122.93 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 in the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

