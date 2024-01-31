Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NYSE HII opened at $260.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $261.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

