IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on February 28th

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

