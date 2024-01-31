Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The company had revenue of €3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Shares of IDR opened at €6.16 ($6.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.67. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12-month low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of €7.10 ($7.72).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

