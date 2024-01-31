Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.