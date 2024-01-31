Ieq Capital LLC Has $316,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

