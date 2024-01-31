Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 19,994 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIR. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

