Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $35,679,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $17,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

