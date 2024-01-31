Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ILMN. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.90.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $147.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $161,798,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.