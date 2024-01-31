Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) & Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Financial Survey

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) and Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Warehouses De Pauw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -24.79% -8.46% -1.91% Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Warehouses De Pauw, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Warehouses De Pauw 2 2 0 0 1.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.53%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Warehouses De Pauw.

67.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Warehouses De Pauw’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.71 -$226.72 million ($1.66) -2.54 Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warehouses De Pauw has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Warehouses De Pauw on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (storage spaces and offices). WDP has more than 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over approximately 300 sites at logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

