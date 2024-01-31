Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Critical Survey

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blackbaud and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Blackbaud currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Innovid has a consensus target price of $2.92, indicating a potential upside of 93.16%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than Blackbaud.

This table compares Blackbaud and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud -2.29% 12.01% 3.21% Innovid -24.96% -9.70% -7.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Blackbaud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Innovid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $1.06 billion 4.26 -$45.41 million ($0.48) -174.23 Innovid $127.12 million 1.67 -$18.41 million ($0.25) -6.04

Innovid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Innovid on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

