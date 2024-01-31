International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,578,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,782,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 577.2 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
