International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Trading Up 0.5%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 14,214 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $80.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59.
International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile
The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.
