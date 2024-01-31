International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

