International Paper Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

NYSE IP opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

