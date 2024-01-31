Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $678.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $610.00 to $678.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $647.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $603.84 and a 200-day moving average of $547.55. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $654.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuit by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

