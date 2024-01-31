Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 29th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
