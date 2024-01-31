Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 29th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBF. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

