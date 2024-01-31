Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VCV opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 124,702 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.