Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.