Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
