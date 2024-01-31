Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

