Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

