Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.58.
In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,364.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,669,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,126,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 134,297 shares of company stock worth $1,330,841 in the last ninety days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
