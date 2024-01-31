Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,364.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,669,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,126,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 134,297 shares of company stock worth $1,330,841 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

