Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $8,813,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 671,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

