Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VVR opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
