Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

