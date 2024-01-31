Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VGM opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

