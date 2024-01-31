Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

VTN stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $930,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,630,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,992,202.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 478,333 shares of company stock worth $4,727,536 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.