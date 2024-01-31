Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
VTN stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.
Insider Transactions at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $930,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,630,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,992,202.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 478,333 shares of company stock worth $4,727,536 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
