Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 226,483 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,081 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.