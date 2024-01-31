Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $490.12

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.12 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 528.80 ($6.72). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 527.60 ($6.71), with a volume of 895,727 shares.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.12.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,520.55%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

